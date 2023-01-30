wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
January 30, 2023 | Posted by
The ROH World Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian
* Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki
* Top Flight vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari
* RUSH vs. Brian Pillman Jr
* Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum
* The Workhorsemen vs. The Dark Order
