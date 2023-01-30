wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

January 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

The ROH World Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian
* Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki
* Top Flight vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari
* RUSH vs. Brian Pillman Jr
* Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum
* The Workhorsemen vs. The Dark Order

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading