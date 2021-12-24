wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
December 23, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s Before the Impact features Pelvis Wesley vs DJ 2 Large, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM ET and is described as follows:
”The amazing Gia Miller is back along with sidekick Josh Mathews for another BTI. This week’s edition of wrestling’s premier magazine show reviews the SHOCKING footage of Moose tricking Matt Cardona into laying out wife Chelsea Green with a steel chair! PLUS Pelvis Wesley collides with DJ 2 Large in an exclusive match from THROWBACK THROWDOWN II and George Iceman has more Intel!”
