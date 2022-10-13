This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

The Motor City Machine Guns are in action on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at a new start time of 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Following their hard-fought loss to The Kingdom at Bound For Glory, the Motor City Machine Guns look to bounce back as they battle Raj Singh and Shera in an exclusive tag team contest! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT just 24 hours away from Bound For Glory.