This Week’s Being the Elite Episode 322 Recaps All Out Week

– Episode 322 of Being the Elite has been released. You can check out the video below. This week’s episode recaps AEW All Out Week in Chicago.

Before anyone watches this week’s episode, there is nothing in here about the alleged altercation between The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega and CM Punk and Ace Steel that took place last Sunday following All Out.

The video does show some aftermath between The Young Bucks and The Dark Order following their trios tournament finals. The Bucks bring The Dark Order some of their new sneakers as a peace offering to show there was no hard feelings. Michael Nakazawa brought in a stack of sneakers, but he then dropped them all over the floor. Nick Jackson said, “That was a mistake. That was a botch. That’s OK,” while Evil Uno grabbed one of Alex Reynolds crutches to hit it over Nakazawa who cowered on the floor.

John Silver grabbed one of the new sneakers and smelled it, “They smell like s***!” Alex Reynolds asked the Bucks if they’ve seen Hangman Page. Matt Jackson said he thought Hangman would be in the locker room with The Dark Order, which angered John Silver, who threw down the sneaker box. Matt quickly put his hands up and said he hasn’t seen Hangman.

Evil Uno expressed that he hopes Hangman isn’t beating himself up over The Dark Order’s loss at All Out. Silver noted how Hangman did mess up his neck and face with The Buckshot during the match. The Bucks and Nakazawa leave. Evil Uno points out to John Silver that it wasn’t Hangman’s fault. Cameraman Brandon Cutler bluntly says, “It was absolutely Hangman’s fault,” and The Dark Order tells him to shut the hell up.

The final clip for this week’s Being the Elite showed Omega, The Bucks, and Don Callis eating pizza together backstage during All Out.