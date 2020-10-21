wrestling / News
This Week’s Impact After Shock Post-Show Online
October 20, 2020 | Posted by
The After Shock post-show for this week’s Impact Wrestling is now online. You can see the livestream below, which features Jimmy Jacobs and Don Callis breaking down the events of this week’s show.
You can see our full review of this week’s episode here.
More Trending Stories
- Second AEW WarnerMedia Show Rumored to Have Been Earmarked for TNT Before Kevin Reilly’s Exit
- Big Swole On Telling Brock Lesnar She Could Take Him, Being Labeled as ‘Abrasive’
- Eric Bischoff On NXT Bringing Back Halloween Havoc, Why WWE Is Hesitant To Embrace WCW’s Legacy
- Chelsea Green Fires Back at Critic Over Advertising Swimsuit Calendar, Shares Bikini Pic