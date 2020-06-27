This Week’s MLW Anthology Featuring Contra Unit Is Now Online

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has released this week’s episode of MLW Anthology, which showcases Contra Unit. Here’s the full lineup:

This week, MLW Anthology pays witness to the most destructive force in the history of Major League Wrestling, Contra Unit.

From their disruptive debut to their unstoppable rise to power, this week’s edition of Anthology delves into the mythos of one of the sport’s most devastating factions.

Watch as fire is thrown, bodies are broken, and titles taken hostage, as CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon, Simon Gotch and the Sentai Death Squad march into MLW and take it over.

Matches:

• Jacob Fatu vs. LA Park – MLW World Heavyweight Title Fight

• Contra Unit vs. The Stronghearts