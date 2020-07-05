This Week’s MLW Anthology Is Now Online

Major League Wrestling has posted this week’s episode of MLW Anthology, which looks at the Von Erichs, on their Youtube account. Here’s the synopsis:

Matches:

•WAR CHAMBER: The Von Erichs, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Low Ki vs. CONTRA Unit

•The Von Erichs vs. The Dynasty – MLW World Tag Team Championship Bout

For years everyone thought the last Von Erich was Kevin… until his sons Ross and Marshall rode into Major League Wrestling to save Major League Wrestling from the sinister clutches of CONTRA UNIT.

This week MLW Anthology see the rise of the Von Erichs in Major League Wrestling.

From their debut standing beside former friend and World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor to their quest to win their first World Tag Team Championship, Marshall and Ross Von Erich fight for their family and the future of MLW.

Watch as they claw the competition inside the War Chamber with their father ringside, and give two elitists a Texas thumping with the gold on the line!