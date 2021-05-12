This Week’s MLW Underground Is Online

MLW: Fusion is between seasons right now, and the latest MLW Underground is now streaming in its place. You can check out the livestream below for the show, which is described as follows:

•Spike Match: Sabu vs. Christopher Daniels

•The Samoan Island Tribe vs. Monsta Mack and B-Boy

•Jerry Lynn vs. Homicide

Sabu looks to make James Mitchell’s Army Of Lost Souls pay in blood as he goes to war with “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels in a match where his signature metal spike is legal!

Brooklyn’s Homicide faces “The Evil F’N Show” Jerry Lynn in the second match of The Young Lions Series! Can “The Notorious 187” go 2 for 2 against the veteran Lynn and secure a full time spot on the MLW roster?

What does World Heavyweight Champion Steve Corino and the Extreme Horsemen think about Jerry “The King” Lawler’s shocking revelation that he’ll join forces with Terry Funk to take them on in War Games?? Tune in and find out as we hear exclusively from the most hated faction in MLW!

The bad blood between Da Hit Squad and The Samoan Island Tribe boils over as B-Boy, subbing for an injured Danny Maff, teams with Monsta Mack to take on Samu and Ekmo Fatu.

“The Straight Edge Extremist” CM Punk promises to share more of his twisted outlook while Raven lurks in the shadows.

Plus more with The Sandman, “Dr Death” Steve Williams, Mikey Whipwreck, Sonjay Dutt and more!