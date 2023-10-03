This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

The NWA National Heavyweight Title is on the line on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below for the episode, which starts at 6:05 PM ET and is described as follows:

This week on NWA Powerrr, NWA National Heavyweight Champion Thrillbilly Silas will defend his title against the ever-dangerous Dak Draper! Get ready for a battle between TITANS!

Former allies have now become bitter enemies: Chris Silvio, Esq. makes his Powerrr debut against former Worlds Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane!

The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship is on the line as second generation superstar Colby Corino defends his title against Matt Vine! Matt Vine cut weight to make it just under the 225 lbs. weight limit; will his efforts be worth it?

We’re going to determine the next challengers for the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles. Markova and Rising are a new alliance that have turned heads. THhier opponents? Former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions M95!

Plus, we’ll also hear from manager of champions Aron Stevens, who cost Knox & Murdoch the World Tag Team Titles once more.