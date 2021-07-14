wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Varsity Blonds Once Again Top Ranked Tag Team
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, with some movement in the men’s and tag team divisions. In the former, Ethan Page has joined the top five, replacing Matt Sydal after he was beaten last week. Meanwhile, last week’s top ranked tag team, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M, dropped to #3 after a loss to the Young Bucks. This allowed the Varsity Blonds and the Acclaimed to jump to #1 and #2, respectively, while FTR and Private Party swapped the bottom two positions from last week.
Men’s Division
AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (6-0 in 2021, 47-12 overall)
AEW TNT Champion: Miro (9-0 in 2021, 16-1 overall)
1. Hangman Page (11-1 in 2021, 43-14 overall) (LW: #1)
2. Orange Cassidy (11-1-1 in 2021, 31-11-2 overall) (LW: #2)
3. Jungle Boy (11-2 in 2021, 51-28-1 overall) (LW: #3)
3. Darby Allin (11-2 in 2021, 34-15-1 overall) (LW: #4)
5. Ethan Page (9-1 in 2021, 17-2 overall) (LW: NR)
Women’s Division
AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (11-1 in 2021, 29-14 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (16-2 in 2021, 39-14 overall) (LW: #1)
2. Tay Conti (19-3 in 2021, 28-6 overall) (LW: #2)
3. Thunder Rosa (18-2 in 2021, 24-5 overall) (LW: #3)
4. Kris Statlander (10-0 in 2021, 19-9 overall) (LW: #4)
5. Hikaru Shida (8-1 in 2021, 42-9 overall) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (9-1 in 2021)
1. Varsity Blonds (16-4 in 2021) (LW: #2)
2. The Acclaimed (14-3 in 2021) (LW: #3)
3. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M (5-1 in 2021) (LW: #1)
4. Private Party (7-1 in 2021) (LW: #5)
5. FTR (5-0 in 2021) (LW: #4)
