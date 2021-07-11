Three Wrestlers, Including AEW Dark Regular, Sign With MLW (SPOILERS)

Fightful Select reports that AEW Dark regular Danny Limelight has signed a new contract with MLW and will be finishing up his run with All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, the site also reports that Slice Boogie and Julius Smokes have also signed. The three debuted at the MLW Battle Riot III tapings as a new version of LAX. They will be managed by Konnan.

AEW sources confirmed that Limelight was on a tiered contract and that he is free to return later if he chooses. They also put over his work ethic.

As part of the deal with MLW, he is still allowed to make appearances for NJPW and select other companies.