Thunder Rosa vs. Riho Match In AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament To Stream On B/R Live

The AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal match between Thunder Rosa and Riho is headed to B/R Live. Tony Khan announced on Friday night that the semifinal match between the two competitors will stream for free on the service on February 28th. Khan wrote:

“The #AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament USA semifinal bout featuring former @AEW Women’s World Champion Riho vs. former @nwa Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa streams on @BleacherReport on February 28th on a free Sunday Special, one week before Revolution ppv! “This will be free worldwide for all fans on @BleacherReport, not @BRLive for this show, back on BRLive domestic/FITE a week later for Revolution. It’s huge to get exposure on Bleacher Report available to millions of fans worldwide + a reminder Revolution is Sunday 3/7, not on Sat “With @BleacherReport’s 9.4M Twitter + 14.8M Instagram followers, it’s a huge opportunity to introduce @AEW & our great wrestlers to new fans by streaming such a high stakes bout between 2 of the best as part of a free Sunday Special. Thank you @BleacherReport for teaming with us.”

This is the one semifinal from the US bracket that has been ddtermined so far, with the other set to be decided next week on Dynamite with the other semifinal match taking place on next week’s Dynamite after the first-round matches stream on YouTube. The Japan bracket has been taking place on YouTube.

