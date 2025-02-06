– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton noted that her ring gear the night she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and won the Women’s Championship was inspired by pop-star Sabrina Carpenter. Stratton is a big fan of the singer and actress.

Tiffany Stratton said on Sabrina Carpenter (via Fightful), “I have been [in my Sabrina Carpenter era]. She’s my inspo… She better be my WrestleMania partner or whatever; she better sing my entrance music or something.”

Stratton’s WrestleMania 41 opponent is not yet set in place. WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and streamed internationally on Netflix.