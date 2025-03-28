Tiffany Stratton Tops Fan Engagement Rate Among WWE Stars In New Study

A new study shows that Tiffany Stratton has the most engagement from her fans on social media among WWE stars. Betway Insider posted an article earlier this month that notes that Stratton has the highest percentage of engagement from her followers among the WWE roster with 12.42%, followed by NXT stars Stephanie Vaquer (11.98%) and Giulia (11.53%).

The study used Social Blade to compare social media interactions, and the stats reflect the percentage of followers actively engaging with a wrestler’s content, including likes, comments, and shares. The stats are as of March 11th, 2025.

The list of stars analyzed (which includes a few WWE alumni) are:

Tiffany Stratton: 12.42% (895,318 followers)

Stephanie Vaquer: 11.98% (692,528 followers)

Giulia : 11.53% (233,162 followers)

Oba Femi: 10.62% (89,011 followers)

Bron Breakker: 10.28% (334,780 followers)

Jade Cargill: 7.99% (1,558,575 followers)

Rhea Ripley: 7.87% (5,286,996 followers)

AJ Lee: 7.70% (1,170,692 followers)

Roman Reigns: 7.51% (9,726,842 followers)

Roxanne Perez: 7.07% (559,424 followers)

Iyo Sky: 7.05% (1,139,871 followers)

Trick Williams: 5.93% (207,978 followers)

Jacob Fatu: 5.79% (1,904,373 followers)

Dakota Kai: 4.80% (730,131 followers)

Dominik Mysterio: 4.29% (1,419,378 followers)

Cody Rhodes: 4.12% (2,346,648 followers)

L.A. Knight: 3.93% (692,166 followers)

Randy Orton: 3.89% (7,186,195 followers)

Drew McIntyre: 3.76% (2,140,328 followers)

Liv Morgan: 3.52% (3,286,573 followers)

Chad Gable: 3.42% (494,325 followers)

Tegan Nox: 3.26% (322,701 followers)

Raquel Rodríguez: 3.24% (805,011 followers)

Becky Lynch: 3.00% (5,516,668 followers)

Karrion Kross: 2.95% (454,132 followers)

Triple H: 2.89% (7,626,886 followers)

Bianca Belair: 2.85% (2,020,340 followers)

Tavion Heights: 2.75% (60,944 followers)

Gunther : 2.71% (535,329 followers)

Brock Lesnar: 2.58% (215,271 followers)

Johnny Gargano: 2.39% (697,866 followers)

Zelina Vega: 2.00% (1,916,336 followers)

The Undertaker: 1.87% (5,152,020 followers)

Seth Rollins: 1.82% (4,796,913 followers)

Austin Theory: 1.70% (640,492 followers)

Lita: 1.65% (1,051,181 followers)

Otis: 1.60% (814,060 followers)

Charlotte Flair: 1.58% (5,371,353 followers)

AJ Styles: 1.29% (2,675,633 followers)

Mia Yim: 1.22% (857,224 followers)

Michin: 1.21% (857,052 followers)

Shinsuke Nakamura: 1.08% (1,642,813 followers)

Braun Strowman: 1.00% (1,832,354 followers)

Bayley: 0.98% (3,682,779 followers)

Big E : 0.83% (1,239,307 followers)

John Cena: 0.83% (21,028,188 followers)

Shayna Baszler: 0.74% (551,409 followers)

Finn Bálor: 0.68% (4,803,335 followers)

Matt Riddle: 0.65% (788,127 followers)

Sheamus: 0.65% (3,560,065 followers)

Natalya : 0.62% (5,537,262 followers)

Xavier Woods: 0.58% (1,539,940 followers)

Kofi Kingston: 0.53% (1,264,152 followers)

Trish Stratus: 0.50% (2,259,663 followers)

Stone Cold Steve Austin: 0.39% (6,900,055 followers)

Hulk Hogan: 0.23% (2,554,875 followers)

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson): 0.17% (394,859,492 followers)