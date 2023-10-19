– During a recent interview with Digital Spy’s Stephanie Chase, WWE NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton discussed her feud with Becky Lynch and their Extreme Rules Match at WWE NXT No Mercy. Below are some highlights:

Tiffany Stratton on Becky Lynch coming up with her Barbie-themed entrance: “That was definitely Becky’s idea. Becky has amazing ideas, but she thought it would be so cool and so wacky to just have that visual. Everyone thinks [the bag] would have like thumbtacks or something like that, and then [she] pours it out and it’s Barbies and Barbie heads and we squash the Barbies and stuff. So that was definitely her idea.”

On being called the Buff Barbie: “I was a bodybuilder, and I got on this Snapchat reel and they did a compilation of me working out and me posing and stuff like that, and they called me ‘the buff Barbie.'”

On how she reacted to the nickname: “I thought it was kind of cute and was like a good parallel between being this cool girl that works out but is also into glam and hair and makeup, so I kind of wanted to stick with that when I came to WWE.”

Lynch defeated Stratton in the main event of NXT No Mercy to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.