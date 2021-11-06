wrestling / News
Title Changes at NJPW Power Struggle (Pics, Video)
– Several titles changed hands at today’s NJPW Power Struggle event in Osaka, Japan. The event was held at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium and streamed live on NJPW World.
The House of Torture team of Sho, Yujiro Takahashi, and EVIL defeated Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi, Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto) to capture the NEVER Openweight 6-Man tag team titles. Also, El Desperado beat Robbie Eagles in order to regain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.
Lastly, KENTA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to capture the IWGP US Heavyweight title. This marks KENTA’s first run with the title. Tanahashi had won the belt from Lance Archer at NJPW Resurgence last August in Los Angeles.
Elsewhere on the NJPW Power Struggle card, Shingo Takagi retained the IWGP World Heavyweight title in the main event against Zack Sabre Jr. After the match, Kazuchika Okada challenged him to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 16 in January, which looks to be taking place on Night 1 of the three-night event.
You can view some highlights and images from the title matches at the event below. You can also check out Ian Hamilton’s full report of the event for 411 RIGHT HERE.
