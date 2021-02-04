NXT Title Match Set For NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, Edge Hints at Possibly Challenging Winner

The NXT Championship match for NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day is set, and Edge may just be waiting in the wings for the winner. Finn Balor will defend his championship against Pete Dunne at the February 14th WWE Network event, as confirmed on tonight’s show.

During the segment, Edge came out and discussed how NXT focuses on the second “W” in WWE, and that’s what makes the brand great. He noted that watching NXT helped inspire his passion to return and praised both Dunne and Balor before pointing out that he’s never held the NXT Championship. He noted he will be watching the Takeover match and may challenge the winner of that match if he hasn’t decided who he will challenge by then.