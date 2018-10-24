WWE News: Titus O’Neil Reaches Out To Kids From Broken Families, Shadia Bseiso Hosting Arabic WWE Now, Classic Lita vs. Trish Clip

– Titus O’Neil posted the following message on his Instagram account talking about how adults shouldn’t give up on kids from broken families, and instead do whatever they can to show them that they are loved and supported…

– Shadia Bseiso, the first Arab woman from the Middle East to sign with WWE, is now hosting the Arabic version of WWE Now. Here is her latest video…

شون مايكلز سوف يعود إلى الحلبة من جديد بعد أن أعلن عودة فريق #DX مع تريبل اتش من أجل مواجهة أخوة الدمار كين و أندرتيكر في عرض #WWECrownJewel#WWENowArabic @shadiabseiso pic.twitter.com/z0Zbf9f842 — WWE MENA (@WWEmena) October 15, 2018

– The WWE Network Twitter account posted a clip of Trish Stratus and Lita wrestling in the main event of Raw on December 6, 2004…