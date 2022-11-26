Titus O’Neil On What He’s Learned While Travelling For WWE

Titus O’Neil has been all over the world as a Global Ambassador for WWE, and he recently talked about the things he’s learned while doing so. O’Neil was a guest on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw and talked about how he’s been able to learn and grow from the different people and cultures that he’s encountered while travelling around.

“The great thing that I’ve really enjoyed about being a part of WWE is being able to travel all over the world, and learn and grow from so many different people, cultures, et cetera,” he said. “And I love, obviously, living in the United States Of America. We got a lot of stuff right, but we get a lot of stuff wrong. And a lot of stuff wrong that they don’t get wrong in other places, mass shootings don’t happen in other places, you know, in schools. I go to places like Saudi Arabia or Japan and China, you don’t see homelessness because the government doesn’t want that, it’s about respect and taking care of the people.”

He continued, “And that’s what I hope that we can get to one day. And if you don’t rely on the government to do it, don’t rely on the larger agencies to do it, you’ve got to rely on each other to do it. Because when we have a hurricane hit or a tropical storm hit, people from all walks of life come out of the woodwork to give clothes, to give water, to give electricity, your neighbors, my neighbors, you know all of us.”

O’Neil has been out of action since late 2020, but he said earlier this year that he isn’t retired and he plans to return to the ring at some point.

