TNA Hard to Kill Betting Odds Released

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Hard to Kill 2024 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/TNA

BetOnline has revealed the betting odds for this weekend’s TNA Hard to Kill event. This weekend’s show sees the revival of the TNA brand. Here are the current betting odds:

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Alex Shelley (c) -160 (5/8)
Moose +120 (6/5)

TNA Knockouts Championship Match Winner

Jordynne Grace -10000 (1/100)
Trinity (c) +1100 (11/1)

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

ABC (c) -120 (5/6)
The Rascalz +125 (5/4)
Grizzled Young Veterans +400 (4/1)
Speedball Mountain +1200 (12/1)

TNA X-Division Championship Match Winner

Chris Sabin (c) -150 (2/3)
KUSHIDA +120 (6/5)
El Hijo Del Vikingo +900 (9/1)

TNA Knockouts Ultimate X Match Winner

Tasha Steelz +100 (1/1)
Gisele Shaw +200 (2/1)
Jody Threat +200 (2/1)
Alisha Edwards +500 (5/1)
Xia Brookside +500 (5/1)
Dani Luna +800 (8/1)

Singles Match Winner

Josh Alexander -500 (1/5)
Alex Hammerstone +300 (3/1)

Singles Match Winner

Dirty Dango -120 (5/6)
PCO -120 (5/6)

TNA Hard to Kill 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, January 13 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

