TNA Hard to Kill Betting Odds Released
– BetOnline has revealed the betting odds for this weekend’s TNA Hard to Kill event. This weekend’s show sees the revival of the TNA brand. Here are the current betting odds:
TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner
Alex Shelley (c) -160 (5/8)
Moose +120 (6/5)
TNA Knockouts Championship Match Winner
Jordynne Grace -10000 (1/100)
Trinity (c) +1100 (11/1)
TNA World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
ABC (c) -120 (5/6)
The Rascalz +125 (5/4)
Grizzled Young Veterans +400 (4/1)
Speedball Mountain +1200 (12/1)
TNA X-Division Championship Match Winner
Chris Sabin (c) -150 (2/3)
KUSHIDA +120 (6/5)
El Hijo Del Vikingo +900 (9/1)
TNA Knockouts Ultimate X Match Winner
Tasha Steelz +100 (1/1)
Gisele Shaw +200 (2/1)
Jody Threat +200 (2/1)
Alisha Edwards +500 (5/1)
Xia Brookside +500 (5/1)
Dani Luna +800 (8/1)
Singles Match Winner
Josh Alexander -500 (1/5)
Alex Hammerstone +300 (3/1)
Singles Match Winner
Dirty Dango -120 (5/6)
PCO -120 (5/6)
TNA Hard to Kill 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, January 13 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.