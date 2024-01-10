TNA Hard to Kill Betting Odds Released

– BetOnline has revealed the betting odds for this weekend’s TNA Hard to Kill event. This weekend’s show sees the revival of the TNA brand. Here are the current betting odds:

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Alex Shelley (c) -160 (5/8)

Moose +120 (6/5)

TNA Knockouts Championship Match Winner

Jordynne Grace -10000 (1/100)

Trinity (c) +1100 (11/1)

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

ABC (c) -120 (5/6)

The Rascalz +125 (5/4)

Grizzled Young Veterans +400 (4/1)

Speedball Mountain +1200 (12/1)

TNA X-Division Championship Match Winner

Chris Sabin (c) -150 (2/3)

KUSHIDA +120 (6/5)

El Hijo Del Vikingo +900 (9/1)

TNA Knockouts Ultimate X Match Winner

Tasha Steelz +100 (1/1)

Gisele Shaw +200 (2/1)

Jody Threat +200 (2/1)

Alisha Edwards +500 (5/1)

Xia Brookside +500 (5/1)

Dani Luna +800 (8/1)

Singles Match Winner

Josh Alexander -500 (1/5)

Alex Hammerstone +300 (3/1)

Singles Match Winner

Dirty Dango -120 (5/6)

PCO -120 (5/6)

TNA Hard to Kill 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, January 13 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.