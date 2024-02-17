wrestling / News
TNA Impact Finishes Under 90,000 Viewers This Week, Ratings Steady Compared to January
February 17, 2024
– SpoilerTV has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV.
The AXS TV broadcast on February 15 averaged 86,000 viewers. Viewership numbers are not available at the moment for the February 1 and February 8 episodes. The January 25 edition of Impact drew a higher audience with 102,000 viewers.
In the P18-49 key demo ratings, TNA averaged a 0.02 rating, which appears to be holding steady to key demo ratings since January (h/t Fightful).
TNA Impact ranked No. 134 for the Cable Top 150 rankings for Thursday.
