TNA News: JDC Joins The System On Impact, Jake Something Attacks Eric Young

– JDC is officially a member of The System following this week’s TNA Impact. The main event of Thursday’s show saw JDC and Moose team up against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. Moose announced in the opening segment that if they won, JDC would be in the group but if not, he was out.

The match went the stable’s way after Josh Alexander attacked Hendry on the outside with a low blow, leaving Santana to deal with Moose and JDC alone. Moose got the pinfall and JDC joined the faction.

– Eric Young picked up a win over Jake Alexander on the show, but lost the post-match battle. After Young defeated his former Violence By Design stablemate, he offered a handshake which Jake accepted. Once Young turned away though, Jake attacked him from behind and laid him out: