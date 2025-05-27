wrestling / News
TNA News: Mike Santana Comments on His NXT Debut, Best of 2015 Marathon, Border Brawl Merch Available
May 27, 2025
– TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana makes his WWE NXT in-ring debut later tonight on NXT TV. He faces Tavion Heights in a singles bout. Santana commented on his NXT debut earlier today via social media. Mike Santana wrote, “THIS IS WILD. I’m taking @TavionHeights and #WWENXT on a walk through where I come from…BIG BX IN THE BUILDING! Tonight. 8PM on @TheCW”
– TNA is streaming a Best of Impact! from 2015 marathon:
– TNAMerch.com has new items available for the Border Brawl show, including shirts and hats.