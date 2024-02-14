wrestling / News

TNA News: Note on Venue for TNA Rebellion, Hard to Kill Now Available for Streaming, Mustafa Ali T-Shirt Now Available

February 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Rebellion Image Credit: TNA

As noted, TNA announced that the company will be returning to Las Vegas for TNA Rebellion on Sunday, April 21 at The Palms Hotel & Casino. PWInsider reports that TNA was originally planning to hold Rebellion in April at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The venue is reportedly still in play to use for later this year. TNA ultimately decided to return to Las Vegas to hold the event there instead.

– Also, PWInsider notes that TNA doesn’t have plans to run Xplosion on AXS TV.

– TNA Hard to Kill from last month is now available to stream on TNA+. The event marked the return of the TNA brand. It’s also slated for DVD release later on .

TNAMerch.com now has an official Mustafa Ali t-short available.

