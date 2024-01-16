TNA Partners With StarTimes to Bring Programming to Africa

– TNA Wrestling announced a partnership with StarTimes this week to bring TNA programming to Africa:

TNA Partners with StarTimes, Bringing Exclusive TNA Coverage to Africa in 2024

The Agreement will Broadcast TNA IMPACT!, as well as TNA+ Specials and Pay-Per-View Events to More than 30 Countries and 45 Million Users Throughout the Continent

TORONTO (January 15, 2024) – TNA Wrestling (formerly IMPACT Wrestling)—a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and a division of Anthem Sports Group— announced today a partnership with global entertainment platform StarTimes, bringing exclusive TNA content to more than 30 countries throughout Africa in January 2024.

The agreement further extends TNA’s reach, making the world-class wrestling organization’s flagship weekly series TNA IMPACT! widely available to over 45 million users in locations such as Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa and the Ivory Coast, among many others. As part of the deal, StarTimes viewers will also be able to enjoy exclusive TNA+ specials and hard-hitting Pay-Per-View events, including landmark spectacles such as Bound For Glory.

Since its inception in 2002, TNA has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world, and the premier destination for wrestling fans. Fueled by blockbuster stories, marquee matchups and larger-than-life personas, TNA’s roster puts the spotlight on some of the industry’s brightest stars, boasting international talent that includes Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, Frankie Kazarian and more.

“Africa has long-boasted a passionate wrestling audience, who have warmly embraced our programming and our athletes,” said TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore. “We are proud to partner with StarTimes to bring exclusive TNA content to subscribers throughout the continent, and we hope they will enjoy the exciting plans we have in store for what promises to be one of our biggest years yet!”

“We very much look forward to working with TNA Wrestling in 2024 and bringing our audiences exciting wrestling programmes. It’s also our honor to have so many thrilling events and star wrestlers on our platform. By cooperating closely with TNA Wrestling, we aim to expand the influence and fans base of wrestling in Africa continent through this partnership,” said Ben Li, StarTimes Sports Broadcasting & Production Center Director.