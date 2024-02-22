TNA Talent Meeting Reportedly Set For Saturday

TNA is set to have a meeting with talent on Saturday, according to a new report. As has been reported, members of the TNA roster signed an open letter to Anthem regarding the firing of Scott D’Amore, a portion of which was leaked online. PWInsider reports that there will be a talent meeting before Saturday’s TV taping in New Orleans and some in the company believe Len Asper, the head of Anthem, will be there.

The letter contained a request that Anthem meet with D’Amore and try to resolve the issues and it doesn’t appear that will happen; instead Anthem will meet with the talent. TNA has a PPV, No Surrender, set to air live tomorrow night on TNA+.