TNA News: Trick WIlliams Appears On Impact, Nikkita Lyons Teams With Masha Slamovich
– Trick Williams showed up on this week’s TNA Impact for a promo segment with Frankie Kazarian. Thursday night’s show saw the NXT star, who is set to team with Kazarian at Under Siege against Joe Hendry and Elijah, appear in the ring and talk with Kazarian. They acknowledged that they don’t like but respect each other before Hendry and Elijah came down, only to have Robert Stone shut down the potential brawl:
#WWENXT's @_trickwilliams is IN THE HOUSE!
pic.twitter.com/YdTMR8sWcT
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 16, 2025
.@_trickwilliams said HIS NAME! TNA World Champion @joehendry is here and hes got @_Iam_Elijah_ with him!
pic.twitter.com/XQbLDkBV0a
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 16, 2025
.@milanmiracle was set to give us @_Iam_Elijah_ & @joehendry vs. @_trickwilliams & @FrankieKazarian TONIGHT instead of #TNAUnderSiege until @MrStoneWWE shut it down!
"Suitable replacements" NEXT WEEK!?
pic.twitter.com/9Cz0YUSrbt
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 16, 2025
– Nikkita Lyons also showed up on Impact as she teamed with Masha Slamovich against Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford. The match, which opened the show, ended with a DQ after Slamovich hit her opponents with a chair:
.@nikkita_wwe has ARRIVED!
pic.twitter.com/mYt3oJ8cU0
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 16, 2025
.@nikkita_wwe is ALL OVER Tessa Blanchard!
pic.twitter.com/mJ4E9eHey1
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 16, 2025
Blanchard grabs a chair and regrets it! @mashaslamovich & @nikkita_wwe get DQ’d.
ENTER @MilanMiracle! THE MATCH RESTARTS!
pic.twitter.com/Q9VRnWf4fd
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 16, 2025