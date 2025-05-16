TNA News: Trick WIlliams Appears On Impact, Nikkita Lyons Teams With Masha Slamovich

– Trick Williams showed up on this week’s TNA Impact for a promo segment with Frankie Kazarian. Thursday night’s show saw the NXT star, who is set to team with Kazarian at Under Siege against Joe Hendry and Elijah, appear in the ring and talk with Kazarian. They acknowledged that they don’t like but respect each other before Hendry and Elijah came down, only to have Robert Stone shut down the potential brawl:

– Nikkita Lyons also showed up on Impact as she teamed with Masha Slamovich against Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford. The match, which opened the show, ended with a DQ after Slamovich hit her opponents with a chair: