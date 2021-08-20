wrestling / News
TNA World Heavyweight Championship Retired on Impact Wrestling
The TNA World Heavyweight Championship has officially been retired as of this week’s Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, Christian came out to address his Impact World Title win over Kenny Omega on last week’s AEW Rampage. During the promo, he said that he respects everyone who was part of the title’s lineage but said it was time to retire the belt in order to keep the focus on the Impact World Championship, noting that he spoke with Scott D’Amore and they agreed to do so.
The title made a return in April of last year when Moose began to call himself TNA World Heavyweight Champion and the true champion of the company. The title was unified with the Impact World Title when Rich Swann beat Moose at Sacrifice in March, though he continued to carry both titles. When Kenny Omega beat Swann for the Impact World Title, he also carried both belts.
.@Christian4Peeps has respectfully retired the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ZPXY9McbmV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Impact Reportedly Interested In Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, Other Company Also Interested
- Jim Ross On Shawn Michaels vs. Vader At WWE SummerSlam 1996, Michaels Stopping Vader’s Main Event Push
- Seth Rollins On His On-Screen Pairing With Becky Lynch In WWE, Potentially Working Together When She Returns
- Ric Flair Denies Being Man In Viral Photo Giving Oral Sex On a Train