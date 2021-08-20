TNA World Heavyweight Championship Retired on Impact Wrestling

The TNA World Heavyweight Championship has officially been retired as of this week’s Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, Christian came out to address his Impact World Title win over Kenny Omega on last week’s AEW Rampage. During the promo, he said that he respects everyone who was part of the title’s lineage but said it was time to retire the belt in order to keep the focus on the Impact World Championship, noting that he spoke with Scott D’Amore and they agreed to do so.

The title made a return in April of last year when Moose began to call himself TNA World Heavyweight Champion and the true champion of the company. The title was unified with the Impact World Title when Rich Swann beat Moose at Sacrifice in March, though he continued to carry both titles. When Kenny Omega beat Swann for the Impact World Title, he also carried both belts.