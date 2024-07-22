TNA’s Cody Deaner Teases Possible Appearance In WWE NXT

In an interview with Reel Appreciation, TNA wrestler Cody Deaner spoke about a possible appearance for WWE NXT as part of the inter-company crossover.

He said: “Look, anything is possible. I know that’s kind of a cliche to say never say never and tease and all of these wrestler cliches or whatever. Honestly, in all honesty, I have not been approached. But, with the way the wrestling industry is right now, with how positive the relationship is right now between TNA and NXT, I can honestly say that I wouldn’t be surprised if I showed up at a TNA taping and got approached by someone saying, ‘Hey, what do you feel about this or what do you feel about that?’ Nothing would surprise me at this point in terms of this crossover because it’s going so well. When I’ve been watching what’s going on, I try to put myself in the seat of a wrestling fan, I try to do that with everything. I try to take it from the perspective, okay, how would a fan respond to this, how would I have responded to this when I was a wrestling fan. I try to put myself in that position and when I do that with what’s happening right now, it’s so freaking exciting. This is the type of stuff you kind of dreamed of when I was a kid watching WWF and WCW, what would’ve happened if these guys wrestled each other. Or you go back, what happened when the AWA guy might have got in there with the NWA guy, which did happen back in the day. It was happening more before the WWF takeover, there was more crossover. But now we’re back at this full circle where there is more talent exchanges and these dream scenarios where you feel like you’re watching it in this fever dream, why is there an NXT logo on a TNA show and why is there a TNA logo on an NXT show, this is cool. The fans don’t know what’s going to happen, and that’s the cool thing, neither do the wrestlers. A lot of the stuff that’s happening on TV — I’m a producer for TNA, so I have more backstage information than the average person. I’m watching stuff on TV being surprised going, ‘Oh, wow, we did that? That’s cool.’ It’s even neat for me and I’m more in the know than the average person, so I can imagine how exciting it is for the wrestling fans.“