TNT Title Match Announced For AEW Battle of the Belts VII
July 8, 2023 | Posted by
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that the TNT title will be defended at AEW Battle of the Belts VII. Current champion Luchasaurus will take on Shawn Spears. This will be the first defense for the champion, who won the belt on the debut episode of Collision.
Shawn Spears is ready to show Christian and Luchasaurus how dangerous he truly is at #BattleOfTheBelts, next SATURDAY NIGHT after #AEWCollision!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ShawnSpears | @Christian4Peeps | @Luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/aTVfKlsleP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2023
