Tom Lawlor Hopeful to Get Another NJPW Strong Title Shot

While speaking to Phil Strum on Under The Ring (per Fightful), Tom Lawlor shared his desire to hold the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship again after being the first-ever champion the title’s history back in April 2021 where he held the title for 387 days, earning him the record of the longest-reigning champion before losing it to Fred Rosser.

Lawlor has his sights set on the title that is currently held by Eddie Kingston and part of the AEW Continental Classic with the tournament winner being awarded the title along with the ROH World Title and AEW Continental Title to create a Triple Crown Champion.

“Honestly, I never got a return match for the New Japan Strong Openweight Title. I never got a shot at that belt again after holding it for over a year, after being the first champion, and now that belt is going to be swallowed up in some bizarre Triple Crown. I’m hoping to get another shot at it. I’m free on Wednesdays. You can put me in that Continental Classic. I’ll walk away with that belt again.”