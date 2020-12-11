Tom Lawlor vs. ACH Set For This Week’s MLW Fusion

Major League Wrestling has announced that the Opera Cup semifinal match between ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor and ACH will happen on this week’s Fusion. Here’s the press release:

Tom Lawlor vs ACH Opera Cup Semi-Finals set for Wednesday’s MLW FUSION

Who will face Low Ki in the finals?

New York — Major League Wrestling today announced ACH vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in the semi-finals of the Opera Cup for this Wednesday December 16 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

After their first explosive encounter nearly 3 years ago in MLW, former World Champion Tom Lawlor will collide with Austin, TX native ACH in a pivotal match in the semi-finals of the 2020 Opera Cup.

As real as it gets, Lawlor is a 10 year veteran of the UFC and won the 2018 Battle Riot. Having defeated New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Rocky Romero in the opening round, Lawlor looks to build on his momentum and eliminate ACH.

Standing in his way is ACH, an explosive athlete, mixing technical finesse with speed, power and aerial attacks. ACH returned to MLW as part of The Restart era and looks to forge a new chapter, one that could very well start with making history as the 2020 Opera Cup winner. However, first he must vanquish Lawlor to punch his ticket to the finals.

The winner of this semi-final bout will take on Low Ki in the finals on December 23rd. Low Ki defeated Davey Boy Smith and Richard Holliday to advance (watch for FREE).

Featuring 8 top ranked world class wrestlers, the league has teamed up with international organizations to bring the best wrestlers from around the world to compete in the 2020 Opera Cup.

Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament. In 2019 it was revived with MLW now the home and host for future Opera Cup tournaments.

MLW invites you to join us as we celebrate the sport’s oldest tournament this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.