– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer explained his happiness for the recent AEW return of Rey Fenix, who was in action on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Dreamer stated the following on Rey Fenix (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’m so happy to have him back. I mean, he’s one of these guys that I really thought would be up there like a Rey Mysterio. He has such a unique…he’s so good. Him and his brother I’m such big fans of. But the guy’s been hurt a bunch of times, and I hope his health continues, cause you get to see how unique he is and how good he is.”

Fenix was recently sidelined with an injury, returning to the ring after six months in April. On last night’s AEW Dynamite, he won a #1 Contendership Fatal 4-Way Match to earn a shot at the AEW International Title, now held by Will Ospreay. Fenix will challenge Ospreay for the title on next week’s Dynamite on Wednesday, June 12. The event is being held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The show will be broadcast live on TBS.