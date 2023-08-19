Tommy Dreamer On Jack Perry Retiring The FTW Title, How He’d Do It

Jack Perry has vowed to retire the FTW Championship on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, and Tonny Dreamer recently weighed in on the matter. Perry said after his win over Rob Van Dam on this week’s show that he would retire the title next week, and Dreamer talked about the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the title being retired: “I don’t think AEW needs to have another title. I like that title being special for what it was when Taz had his group. I think it’s really, really cool for HOOK to have held it.”

On how he’d retire it: If I’m going to do it where if I’m HOOK who doesn’t talk a lot, but I also have my father as my very, very good talker, I have the match for the FTW Title. I put HOOK over and son goes to his father, and [says] like ‘Here, Dad, I brought the title home.’ Then your father is like, ‘You know what? I put a lot of pressures on you to be the best, and I still want you to be the best, but this title puts you in a situation that I never want to see in you again. I saw you get hurt, and I don’t want you to get hurt defending my legacy. I’m proud of my legacy. I’m proud of you.’ The guy who created this title, [says] ‘I’m retiring this title. Thank you all for supporting me and thank you all for supporting my son.'”

“[Then a heel interrupts and they have one more title match.] HOOK goes over, you’re in, you’re out, you’re done. The FTW Title is with the owner, the guy who created it, and it served its purpose in professional wrestling.”