Tommy Dreamer Thinks R-Truth Could Fill CM Punk’s Spot In WWE Following Injury

CM Punk is out of action with injury, and Tommy Dreamer thinks R-Truth could be used to fill that void. As reported, Punk confirmed on Raw that he suffered a torn tricep in the Royal Rumble match, and Dreamer weighed in on the notion of Truth being given a push in Punk’s absence on Busted Open Radio.

“R-Truth,” Dreamer said about who WWE could have step up (per Wrestling Inc). “Who’s selling the most merch right now? R-Truth, with a mid-level push. And what if you strapped the rocket to him? Because R-Truth is the WWE Universe’s inside joke, where we all love him. I mean, I watched him steal the Royal Rumble. Twice. When he entered the women’s and then when he got on the apron to enter for the hot tag, it’s like everyone buys into R-Truth’s brain.”

He added, “What if Miz, who’s his friend, literally smacks him across the face and says, ‘Dude, do you realize the entire WWE Universe is behind you and you could win it for them?’ And if he still continues on the way he has, he’s an instant main-eventer that we love.”

Truth was “officially” kicked out of the Judgment Day on this week’s Raw, with Miz coming to his defense but taking a beatdown alongside Truth in the process.