Tommy Dreamer Says Rock’s Involvement In WrestleMania Is ‘A Tough One’
Tommy Dreamer sees both sides of the Rock, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes situation for WrestleMania, as he noted recently. The apparent situation where Rock is taking Rhodes’ place against Roman Reigns has drawn strong fan reactions, and Dreamer weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On the reaction to Rock’s entering the picture: “Over the weekend, I think Cody was trending for over 72 hours. Then we have the follow-up. My initial reaction is: man, this is a tough one, because of business.”
On WWE trying to balance between business and satisfying fans: “I understand it. I don’t like it, if I’m a fan, but then there’s always other factors that you have to really take [into account].”
