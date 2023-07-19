Tommy Dreamer Hopes WWE Spotlights Dominik Mysterio’s NXT North American Title Win On Raw

Dominik Mysterio is the new NXT North American champion, and Tommy Dreamer hopes that the title win gets spotlighted on the main roster. Mysterio defeated Wes Lee on this week’s NXT to win the North American Championship, and Dreamer weighed in on the victory on this week’s Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his hopes that the title win gets spotlighted on the main roster: “Hopefully they explain it [on Raw], they show highlights. He can have matches on the main roster and lose, and guess what? It’s not NXT… Dom Mysterio, we all talk about, perhaps has the most heat in WWE, so… they’re going to pay to see somebody kick his ass. If it is from NXT, it’s going to just highlight NXT, [and] it’s going to highlight that title.”

On Mysterio’s success in the Judgment Day: “Dom was the surprise of The Judgment Day. I think The Judgment Day — everybody has elevated themselves. We have had a different Rhea Ripley since she got called up… Damian Priest is on the cusp of greatness… Finn Balor — man, I could totally see Finn being the man on the Raw side with this title… This group is over. You see it. Dom needed The Judgment Day at first, and I think… like a good faction, everybody serves a purpose.”