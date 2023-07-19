Dominik Mysterio Wins North American Title On WWE NXT

Dominik Mysterio has his first singles championship in WWE, capturing the NXT North American Championship on this week’s show. Mysterio battled Wes Lee in the main event of the episode and got help from his Judgement Day brethren, distracting Lee so that Rhea Ripley could nail him with the Women’s World Championship. Mysterio then pinned Lee to win the title.

Lee was set to defend the North American Championship against Mustafa Ali at the Great American Bash, though it now looks like Mysterio will defend the title. Lee’s title reign ends at 270 days, having won the title vacant title in a five-man ladder match at Halloween Havoc 2022.