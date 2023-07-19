wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Wins North American Title On WWE NXT
July 18, 2023 | Posted by
Dominik Mysterio has his first singles championship in WWE, capturing the NXT North American Championship on this week’s show. Mysterio battled Wes Lee in the main event of the episode and got help from his Judgement Day brethren, distracting Lee so that Rhea Ripley could nail him with the Women’s World Championship. Mysterio then pinned Lee to win the title.
Lee was set to defend the North American Championship against Mustafa Ali at the Great American Bash, though it now looks like Mysterio will defend the title. Lee’s title reign ends at 270 days, having won the title vacant title in a five-man ladder match at Halloween Havoc 2022.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Weighs In On Samoa Joe & CM Punk’s AEW Collision Match, the Show’s Ratings Drop
- Kevin Nash Says He Doesn’t Watch Smackdown, Wasn’t Familiar With LA Knight
- Bully Ray on Matt Riddle Not Being Entertaining Since His WWE Return, Thinks Randy Orton Is What Made RK-Bro Work
- Wrestlecon Owner Issues Statement On Rick Steiner After Return Announcement, Says Steiner Apologized For Transphobic Comments