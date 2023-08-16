Toni Storm Says Saraya & Ruby Soho Are a ‘Bad Influence’ on Her

Toni Storm has a new attitude since she joined forces with Saraya and Ruby Soho, and she credits them as being a “bad influence” on her. Storm spoke with the Daily Star for a new interview and talked about where she’s at in her career and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On her road to getting where she is in her career: “I guess I’ve just gotten older, I’ve grown up in this business and with that, I’ve gotten stronger and I’ve gotten a lot of experience under my belt and I just ran out of patience for a lot of things, a lot of people and now I just don’t take shit from anybody.”

On being allied with Saraya and Ruby Soho: “I’d be lying if I didn’t say that Saraya and Ruby have been a big part of that, you know, they created this monster. Those are two bad women and they’ve had hell of a bad influence on me so, yeah. It’s crazy what I’ve turned into and it’s only going to get crazier and crazier.”