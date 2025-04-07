Toni Storm Retains Women’s World Title Over Megan Bayne At AEW Dynasty

Toni Storm is still your AEW Women’s World Champion, defeating Megan Bayne at Dynasty to retain her title. Storm defeated Bayne on Sunday’s PPV with a small package in a bout that saw Penelope Ford try to get involved but get carried to the back by Luther.

Storm’s reign is now at 51 days, having won the title from Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Will Megan Bayne be able to finish her ascent to the top of AEW by winning the Women’s World Championship? Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MeganBayne | @ThePenelopeFord pic.twitter.com/G159cGtBve — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025