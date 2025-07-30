Tony D’Angelo Approached By Mystery Person In WWE NXT Vignette

Tony D’Angelo found himself alone and approached by an ominous shadow on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show ended with a vignette in which D’Angelo, whose family had their last hurrah on NXT a few weeks ago, was sitting in his restaurant alone. The segment came after Luca Crusifino and Stacks Lorenzo had both commented in earlier segments about how families don’t last in NXT.

D’Angelo asked his server not to call him The Don, noting things had changed, and prepared to eat. D’Angelo then looked up and to his left to see a shadow fall over him.

No word on who D’Angelo encountered.