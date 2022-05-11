Tony Khan Announces AEW Will Return To Arthur Ashe Stadium, Says Forbidden Door Hit $1 Million Dollar Gate

In an interview with News 12 Long Island (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that the company will return to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens later this year for Grand Slam. He also revealed that the joint show with NJPW, Forbidden Door, has already hit a $1 million gate. Here are highlights:

On returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium: “I expect we’ll be back to have Grand Slam, Dynamite, and Rampage back in Queens at Arthur Ashe Stadium again. It was a huge success for everyone involved and it’s all thanks to this great partnership with the USTA. They were so kind and it resulted in a big partnership. We will be back and it will hopefully be another huge success, going back to Queens for AEW Grand Slam, Dynamite, and Rampage later this year in 2022, again.”

On getting a million dollar gate with Forbidden Door: “It [Grand Slam] was almost the first million-dollar gate in AEW history, just came shy of that, but it was real close. Of course, we set that record now for AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas became our first million dollar gate for live tickets and now, just hit it again with our partnership with New Japan for the Forbidden Door show at the United Center.”