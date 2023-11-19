Tony Khan Confirms Prize and Start Date For AEW Continental Classic

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed the prize for the Continental Classic, a new round-robin tournament. The winner will get the new AEW Continental Championship, the ROH World title and the NJPW STRONG Openweight title. This would create a new American Triple Crown Champion in the finals. While Eddie Kingston suggested his titles would be on the line in every match, they will actually be on the line in the finals. So if Kingston doesn’t make the finals, he may not be defending.

Kingston is one of four announced wrestlers so far, in a field of twelve. The others include Bryan Danielson, Mark Briscoe and Andrade el Idolo. The tournament begins on Wednesday’s Dynamite.