Tony Khan Says Now Is The Perfect Time For Kenny Omega To Return to AEW

Kenny Omega will make his return to AEW TV on tonight’s Dynamite, and Tony Khan says it’s a perfect moment for that to happen. Omega will appear on tonight’s episode, and Khan spoke with Mojo Rawley for TMZ Sports about Omega’s return and more. You can see some highlights below:

On Omega’s return to TV: “We’ve got Wednesday night Dynamite coming up live in Winnipeg, and it’s really exciting. We have the return of Kenny Omega and to be honest with you Mojo, for me it’s the perfect time for Kenny Omega to come back to AEW. I know Kenny Omega and I probably have some of the same enemies in AEW right now, as Kenny Omega was fired by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson out of the Elite last month.”

On the company nearing five years in existance: “It’s a really exciting time for the company. We’re approaching our five-year anniversary show and just, so many great things happening in AEW.”

