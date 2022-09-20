Tony Khan Reveals AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Is Now AEW’s Highest-Grossing TV Event of All Time

– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan continued to build the excitement with the hype train for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show. He announced on his Twitter earlier today that this year’s Dynamite Grand Slam is now the “highest-grossing” AEW TV broadcast of all time.

Tony Khan wrote, “The single best live wrestling event in New York this entire year takes place TOMORROW: @AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium! Grand Slam 2022 is now the highest-grossing @AEWonTV event we’ve EVER done. Join us in person OR on TBS tomorrow!”

As previously reported, Khan announced yesterday that Grand Slam was close to hitting a $1 million gate. If it manages to reach that milestone, this would make it the first AEW TV card to hit the $1 million mark.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam is being held tomorrow at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. The main event will feature Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. The winner will be crowned the new AEW World Champion.