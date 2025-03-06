– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took part in a media call for AEW Revolution earlier today, where he addressed AEW pay-per-views being offered at Max later on at a discounted rate. Late last year, AEW announced that their live pay-per-view events will be distributed on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max platform at a discounted rate. Earlier this week, AEW announced that the promotion’s pay-per-view events would also be available to purchase through Amazon’s Prime Video.

During the conference call The Wrestling Observer and F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer asked Khan about AEW’s plans to bring its pay-per-view events to Max. According to Khan, the plan is still to bring the events to Max at a later date, and he also touted the success of the live simulcasts for AEW Dynamite and Collision on the streamer. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on plans to bring the AEW pay-per-views to Max: “Max is still going to be a great home to AEW pay-per-view. It’s not a technology that has been part of the Max service previously, before AEW landed on this great platform. We’re very excited to have AEW TV streaming on Max every week. I can’t wait to have the upcoming AEW pay-per-views there in the future. We have all the past AEW Revolution events streaming now on Max. I look forward to when fans can buy the pay-per-views there.”

On developing the tech to bring PPVs to the streamer: “It’s something we all want, and I know they are working on developing that tech in the platform because it’s not something Max has ever offered before. I’m very excited to have all of these great pay-per-view providers. We’ve been working with great providers over the past years, and we still have great experiences working with them. Now, we’ve added a new provider, and it’s one of the largest companies in the world, and that is Amazon.”

On bringing AEW pay-per-views to Prime Video: “We’re very excited fans can buy AEW Revolution and future pay-per-views on Prime. To be on one of the largest streaming services to sell our pay-per-views, that’s huge. In the future, we’ll continue with a lot of great providers and Max. Max will be the home for all of AEW in the future, and we’ll continue to work with great media companies. One thing that has been great about Warner Brothers Discovery and Max is the success they’ve had with collaborations.”

On how much AEW loves collaborating with WBD: “We love collaborating with Warner Brothers Discovery. We look at some of the real successes that have really paid off for Warner Brothers Discovery in streaming, and it’s a lot of great collaborations. I saw recently that the bundle was the least churned, the stickiest bundle in all of streaming, and really the stickiest package in all of streaming is the Disney-Max bundle. That’s exciting to see the company having so much success and that it’s the most successful package in all of streaming. Max will be a great pay-per-view home for us going forward, absolutely.”

AEW and Max have not yet announced the official rollout and debut date for live pay-per-view events on Max. AEW Revolution 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, March 9 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view through Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV, PPV.com, and YouTube.