AEW Announces PPV Distribution Deal With Amazon Prime Video, Begins With Revolution
AEW has announced a PPV distribution deal with Amazon Prime Video, which begins this Sunday with Revolution. It is a multi-year deal that will include every PPV going forward.
AEW Pay-Per-View Events to be Available for Purchase on Prime Video for Fans Across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom
Begins This Sunday, March 9 with AEW Revolution from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
March 5, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling and Prime Video today announced a multi-year agreement to offer AEW pay-per-view events for purchase to fans across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, beginning with AEW Revolution this Sunday, March 9. Live coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The deal represents a significant evolution in the distribution of AEW’s content, making AEW’s cutting-edge pay-per-view events more accessible than ever to fans through Prime Video. This includes all AEW tentpole events, including Revolution, Dynasty, Double or Nothing, All In, Forbidden Door, All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, and Worlds End. “We are thrilled to work with Prime Video to bring all AEW pay-per-view events to their incredible service, marking a major milestone in the continued expansion of AEW’s global reach,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “AEW pay-per-view events are consistently the most exciting professional wrestling events in the world, and fans will now be able to experience that firsthand through Prime Video beginning with AEW Revolution this Sunday, March 9.”
These AEW pay-per-view events join Prime Video’s selection of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, NBA, NHL, UEFA Champions League at no added cost on Prime, add-on subscriptions such as FanDuel Sports Network, Max, AppleTV+ and discovery+, as well as a growing portfolio of PPV events, including Premier Boxing Champions.
