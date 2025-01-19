wrestling / News
Tony Khan Thanks Christopher Daniels After Match with Hangman Page on AEW Collision
Christopher Daniels wrestled what was believed to be his final match on tonight’s AEW Collision, a Texas Death Match with Hangman Page. Daniels would lose the match, but was thanked by AEW President Tony Khan on social media after its conclusion.
Page won the match with a Deadeye on a chair and then a Buckshot Lariat to the back of the head. After the match, he gave Daniels his own move, the Angels Wings.
😱 😱 😱
Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@facdaniels | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/5l2lToiFpA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2025
What a COUNTER by The Fallen Angel!
Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@facdaniels | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/whswhAqnnP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2025
After defeating Christopher Daniels in a GREAT Texas Death Match Hangman goes back into the ring and gives him an Angel’s Wings
Fightful is reporting that that was the end of Daniels’ 31 year long legendary career, thank you CD❤️ #AEW #AEWCollision
— 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) January 19, 2025
Thank you Fallen Angel @facdaniels!
Saturday Night #AEWCollision now on both @tntdrama + @StreamOnMax
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 19, 2025
