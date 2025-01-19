wrestling / News

Tony Khan Thanks Christopher Daniels After Match with Hangman Page on AEW Collision

January 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Christopher Daniels AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Christopher Daniels wrestled what was believed to be his final match on tonight’s AEW Collision, a Texas Death Match with Hangman Page. Daniels would lose the match, but was thanked by AEW President Tony Khan on social media after its conclusion.

Page won the match with a Deadeye on a chair and then a Buckshot Lariat to the back of the head. After the match, he gave Daniels his own move, the Angels Wings.

