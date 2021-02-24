Tony Khan, Tony Schiavone Joined By AEW Stars In Latest Impact Wrestling Ad

The latest AEW paid ad on Impact Wrestling was full of AEW talent alongside the usual duo of Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone. AEW aired their latest ad at the top of the first hour, and you can check it out below.

Khan appeared with Schiavone as well as a host of other talent including Britt Baker, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy, Ryan Nemeth, and Rebel.

Khan took several shots at Impact, saying they’ll have a “real show” next week. The various talent proceeded to hype their matches and in some cases mock Impact. Khan then hyped the show and Schiavone ran down the full card.