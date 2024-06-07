wrestling / News
Tony Khan Is Active on Twitter Again, Says He Books For ‘Sickos’ Like Him
June 7, 2024 | Posted by
Tony Khan is back to posting on Twitter, and took the time to explain his booking philosophy in a recent post he made.
He wrote: “I book wrestling for the sickos because that’s what I am and that’s who I care about. Wake up the bots and tell them we’re having fun over here in AEW.”
